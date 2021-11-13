LETTER: Don’t blame local residents for traffic snarls

This is a note to angry car drivers in Fairfield.

Drivers, it is not our fault that you have been shuffled off Richardson Street and now have to use St. Charles and Warren Gardens to make your way to downtown and home again.

I know that the hold-ups and near misses on this narrow street are a cause of frustration but please slow down and accept this blight that has been put upon us. Tearing off and blasting your horn is not the norm. Again, take your problem to city hall and not out on the people who had no part in this change. We did not invite this chaos, so please remember we have lots of new young families on these two streets as well as older members of the neighbourhood. Thank you in advance.

James M. Scott

Victoria