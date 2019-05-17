LETTER: Don’t tax what is normal

There’s not a person in the world that can show me with any degree of certainty that any kind of tax will affect or change the climate.

READ ALSO: Bank of Canada identifies climate change as important economic weak spot

An engineer can show me with 100 per cent certainty what it takes to build a bridge and overcome the stresses involved.

If we’re trying to influence or change the climate what are we trying to change it to? Back to normal?

READ ALSO: Saanich cites climate change emergency, denies additional signage for gas stations

What is normal if the climate has been changing since the beginning of time.

READ ALSO: UN report says nature is in worst shape in human history

Remember, most of North America was glaciated not too long ago in relative terms.

Bob Broughton

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Civility needed in SOGI debate

Just Posted

Florida woman celebrated as eight millionth passenger to Victoria’s cruise ship terminal

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority marks the occasion with Lekwungen Dancers, gifts, tours

Greater Victoria builders and Saanich embroiled in email feud

VRBA says members don’t want Saanich ‘spam’ over new building code

Sidney Fire the first to move into new community safety building

BC Ambulance Service is expected to move in by mid-June

West Shore RCMP arrest wanted man, seize drugs, recover stolen truck in Colwood

Man arrested after police officer spots suspicious vehicle

UPDATED: Two officers taken to hospital, man in custody after morning blaze on Blanshard

Fire believed to have been intentionally set

Long-awaited end to Canada’s tariff standoff with U.S. finally at hand

Chrystia Freeland, Justin Trudeau and others have branded the tariffs as illegal, absurd and insulting

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Fans get sneakpeak at new Batwoman series

The trailer for the CW series was released today

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

‘What’s your number?’: Advocates urge Canadians to check their blood pressure

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, marked to spread awareness on the risks of high blood pressure

Most Read