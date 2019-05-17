LETTER: Don’t tax what is normal

There’s not a person in the world that can show me with any degree of certainty that any kind of tax will affect or change the climate.

An engineer can show me with 100 per cent certainty what it takes to build a bridge and overcome the stresses involved.

If we’re trying to influence or change the climate what are we trying to change it to? Back to normal?

What is normal if the climate has been changing since the beginning of time.

Remember, most of North America was glaciated not too long ago in relative terms.

Bob Broughton

Saanich