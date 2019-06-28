LETTER: Downtown parking crisis hurts businesses

Re: Downtown Victoria businesses cite parking issues as top challenge

The lack of adequate parking in the City of Victoria is driving customers away, and the current mayor and council continue to ignore the situation.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of warning notes issued in first weeks of Victoria’s Sunday parking fees

While it is obvious that we have to reduce the pollution that is caused by gas vehicles in the city, the electric vehicle also needs to park, and the places available are being reduced. This is being accomplished by several parking lots being turned into condominium developments and the construction of bicycle lanes in the city.

READ ALSO: Residents seek protected bike lane to connect Victoria and Oak Bay

The business owners are the people that are affected the most. Victoria is a tourist city, and people come here to shop and go to restaurants. If they have trouble parking, they will stop coming. Businesses will fail, and stores will close.

It is time that we elect people who understand this concept. Customers need a place to park.

Henry Fox

Victoria

Previous story
Rickter Scale: Beyond the great burger divide

Just Posted

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

American company to overhaul B.C.’s Discover Camping reservation system

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Victoria Police confirm downtown Plaza Hotel fire was arson

Live-in caretaker still unaccounted for

Victoria approves Cool Aid building reno to add affordable housing to the city

The new buidling will have five floors, 72 apartments, and a coffeehouse

Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

Calder is a musician who will take over the role from Luke Ramsey

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

UPDATED: Small wildfire reported northwest of Campbell River was ‘just a smoke chase’

Several wildfires on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast following lightning storms

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Most Read