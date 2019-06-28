LETTER: Downtown parking crisis hurts businesses

Re: Downtown Victoria businesses cite parking issues as top challenge

The lack of adequate parking in the City of Victoria is driving customers away, and the current mayor and council continue to ignore the situation.

While it is obvious that we have to reduce the pollution that is caused by gas vehicles in the city, the electric vehicle also needs to park, and the places available are being reduced. This is being accomplished by several parking lots being turned into condominium developments and the construction of bicycle lanes in the city.

The business owners are the people that are affected the most. Victoria is a tourist city, and people come here to shop and go to restaurants. If they have trouble parking, they will stop coming. Businesses will fail, and stores will close.

It is time that we elect people who understand this concept. Customers need a place to park.

Henry Fox

Victoria