LETTER: Drastic speed reductions not needed

Re: the proposal to lower the speed limit on residential roads without a centre line to 30 km/h in Victoria. I agree that for kids, cyclists and seniors like myself a lower speed limit would be advantageous, however, for delivery drivers, service providers like gardeners, carpenters, or painters the travel times to and from work will increase and raise costs. This added time will also reduce billable hours lowering their income.

I fully support cycling infrastructure but not such drastic speed reductions.

Rod Keays

Saanich