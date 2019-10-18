LETTER: Drivers get ready, Tillicum next bridge to face lane closures

Do planning and engineering departments ever talk to each other?

The Bay Street bridge has been westbound only since May, and will not be back to full service until the end of October. The Johnson bridge gets horribly backed up whenever it is raised. Now there are signs at the only alternative, the Tillicum bridge, that lane closures will begin Oct. 15. Get ready for more massive traffic snarls and waits, and fuming drivers. It sure would have been nice if the work on the Tillicum bridge could have waited until the Bay bridge was finished.

Roel Hurkens

Victoria