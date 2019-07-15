LETTER: Drivers need to get their heads out of the clouds

Recently I have had at least four near misses on the roads around Sidney that tell me people are just not focused on their driving, too much in a hurry or selfish to a degree that it is inevitable there is going to be a tragedy.

There is a defined relationship between near misses that can predict serious accidents which regrettably are predictors of fatalities.

READ ALSO: B.C. sees drop in distracted driving tickets

When returning from dropping off friends at YYJ four weeks ago, I was already in the roundabout at Willingdon and East Saanich Road. A car approaching from my right was coming at a high rate of speed and the driver never looked at traffic in the roundabout, and a collision was only averted by the fact I was paying attention and able to stop. The rule is simple, yield to traffic in the roundabout.

The second incident was at Bevan and Fifth on June 22 at 7:15 p.m. A woman driving a blue car coming toward Bevan just rolled on through the stop sign without a concern in the world. I had stopped with my granddaughter in the car and was preparing to cross the intersection but as my practise is to look left-right-left, I realized she was going to blow the stop sign and waited. She was too involved in conversation with her passenger and not paying attention to her driving.

While walking on Resthaven at Malaview I was about to cross Malaview when a car pulled up to the stop sign. The driver never looked to his right. He looked left and started turning right on to Resthaven. Had I not been paying attention or insisted on exercising my rights as a pedestrian under the Motor Vehicle Act, I would have been severely injured. A clear case of someone living in their own world, in a hurry and not at all interested in driving safely.

READ ALSO: Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle on Pat Bay Highway

At Second and Beacon, a woman traveling up Second wanted to turn right towards the water on Beacon. She never stopped at the stop sign but rolled through even though I had already entered the intersection but paused because some pedestrians changed their mind and turned to cross Beacon rather than Second. The woman who blew the stop sign had to panic stop to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

READ ALSO: CRD tickets cyclists who ignore stop signs at Lochside trail, Saanich Road intersection

When are people going to realize that the world does not revolve around them and their self-inflicted busy lives? Stopping at a stop sign and waiting for traffic to clear takes all of a few seconds.

It’s time for people to get their heads out of the clouds when behind the wheel and focus on the task at hand. If you can’t, get out of your car and take the bus.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich councillor wants free transit for all

Alex Currie

North Saanich

Previous story
LOCAL FLAVOR: It’s never to early to start ‘putting up’ food

Just Posted

Researchers head out from Sidney to explore Canada’s largest underwater volcano

The Explorer Seamount is as large as Greater Vancouver and full of previously undiscovered species

Victoria businesses remain plastic-bag free, despite court ruling

Business association says no one has inquired into re-establishing the use of plastic bags

RCMP confirm foul play in death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

Police believe crime an isolated incident

Saanich Mayor says ‘no costs asked of municipality’ for proposed film studio

Mayor Fred Haynes made that comment after questions from watchdog group

RCMP identify Sidney bank robbery suspect, believe he is still on Vancouver Island

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

B.C. dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Rare white ravens spotted again in mid-Island

Nature photographer Mike Yip said mysterious birds back in Coombs area

Most Read