LETTER: Drivers need to take the training to get the job

Re: the editorial New rules a road block for ride sharing.

I am a tour guide/driver, and whether I drive two people in a small van or 14 passengers in a large van, I have to have a Class 4 licence. Why should Uber/Lyft drivers be any different?

People who work in group homes and take people with disabilities to the pool or other activities also have to have a Class 4 licence. It’s not just taxi drivers. I have to pay for a medical every couple of years out of my own pocket, I had to study for the written exam and take a test. That is what you do when you want a job driving people for money.

Linda Adams

Saanich

LETTER: Columnist underestimates youth, teachers in climate action

Most Read