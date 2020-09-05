Letter: Editorial on mask wearing not based on facts

Re: Wearing a mask isn’t much to ask (Our View, Aug. 26)

I found your article regarding mask wearing to be based solely on interpretation and not on facts and to be presented from a righteous position of perception over knowledge.

I will leave the investigative aspects of my criticism for you to consider since that is your job to educate the public through socially responsible journalism and not conjecture.

You state that masks have become the toilet paper of later stage precautions, but I would argue that the paper used for this publication trumps that argument. I’ll be sure to take a few pages with me the next time I go off camping in the woods.

I feel it is my moral obligation to seek truth.

Grant Watson

Saanich

