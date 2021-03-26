LETTER: Elect candidates with common sense

Re: Farmstand operator scrutinizes Sooke’s proposed business licence bylaw (Online, March 24)

The proposed business licence bylaw sounds like yet another Sooke staff control-minded push, in the guise of “updating.” Never mind the province regulates farm activities.

And a fundamental question is whether there have been problems, though I reject the claim that small automatically ensures quality.

Who hires such bureaucrats? The answer is ultimately voters who elect the council, who hire staff, who lack perspective. I urge people to find and elect candidates with common sense.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich



