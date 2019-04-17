LETTER: Electric buses make fiscal sense for Victoria’s traffic woes

A recent editorial said $95.6 million “is a small price to pay for many of those left fuming for over an hour as they make their daily commute from the West Shore into downtown Victoria.”

Do you know how many electric buses that could buy? And make them fare-free — if low-fare is the objective.

A dramatically improved, modern affordable bus system on streets and highways already paved will get more people out of their cars more quickly than any other mode. That includes rail, ferries or monolithic new interchanges. Plus, it’s the best to meet our greenhouse gas targets.

Larry Wartels

Saanich

