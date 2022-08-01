Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Electric vehicles left out of show

As a former Oak Bay resident, it has been my habit to attend the Oak Bay Avenue car show regularly.

Several years ago, there was an ‘electric avenue’ display, and my wife and I were fortunate to get a ride and a ton of information from a local Tesla owner. From that opportunity, we made the decision to go all electric (though not Tesla) with our next vehicle, and have not looked back.

I was, therefore, more than disappointed to find no electric car presence at this year’s event. I was even more shocked to discover that the Victoria EV Association had contacted the car show with an offer to stage another electric showcase, and were turned down. Given everything that is going on around us, it is inconceivable that the Oak Bay car show would take this attitude.

Marcus Handman

Victoria

