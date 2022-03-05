LETTER: Encouraged by letters on Spewhung

I’m writing with gratitude for the many letters over recent weeks expressing support for a meaningful and reconciliation-focused process to determine the future of Spewhung (Turkey Head).

I urge the Oak Bay mayor and council to commit the time and space to truly welcome the vision of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations and the open-hearted listening of the Oak Bay community to imagine what we have not yet been able to imagine. Let us interrupt and transform the colonial past that continues today in this neighbourhood so all people, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, all beings, the birds from far and near, the land, sky and sea can thrive and live in peace.

Suzanne MacLeod

Oak Bay