Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Esquimalt Lagoon development for the birds

The current plans underway to develop Esquimalt Lagoon lack sufficient consideration about the fact that the area is already a designated migratory bird sanctuary.

Since 1970, the numbers and variety of birdlife in Western Canada has been reduced by 70 per cent. Planning should include more ideas about how to preserve what remains of the natural habitat of the lagoon. Ideas such as a boat/kayak launch and a viewing area plus other considerations will serve only to convert the lagoon into a recreation area for the amusement of human beings.

Is the lagoon a sanctuary for bird preservation or a centre for human entertainment? Which has greater priority?

Andrew Schreiber

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Vaccine makes us all safer

Just Posted

A cluster of brown bats in Canoe Creek near Nanaimo exhibit white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus. BatWeek in Greater Victoria aims to appreciate and educate the community about bats, Oct. 24 to 31. (Photo courtesy of Habitat Acquisition Trust)
BatWeek in Greater Victoria spreads education about tiny flying mammals

While still working on gathering in-person, the Oak Bay Toastmasters club meets every Tuesday. (Courtesy Oak Bay Toastmasters)
Shift online closes some windows, opens other doors for Oak Bay Toastmasters

Families in Saanich will have access to $1 recreation passes until the end of the Halloween season. (Black Press Media file photo)
Trick-or-treat Saanich recreation passes a healthy alternative during spooky season

Owners Garvin, left, and Shanon Tse outside Helmcken Market on Oct. 15, its last day in business after 48 years. Community members gathered outside the View Royal market to show their appreciation. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
View Royal thanks Helmcken Market for its friendly legacy as the store closes after 48 years