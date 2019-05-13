LETTER: Excavation work carries a cost to nature

I read with dismay that SD62 Superintendent Scott Stinson found it “’exciting’ to see the [new school] site has been levelled” on Skirt Mountain.

READ ALSO: Bear Mountain land levelled for possible future school

Did he see that land before the levelling? Arbutus, Garry oak, maple and fir trees; camas and fawn lilies; shooting stars; miner’s lettuce; bumblebees; dragonflies; hummingbirds; chickadees; woodpeckers and innumerable more species lived on those six acres.

The birds, but not their nests or eggs, will look for new habitat. The others are annihilated.

People need connections with nature, ideally beginning in childhood. We are contributing to nature deficit disorder when we raze the life that once thrived on school grounds.

READ ALSO: UN report says nature is in worst shape in human history

We are contributing to the loss of biodiversity, and global warming, when we develop in such a disrespectful and expedient manner.

We are all dependent on this beautiful planet, and SD62 needs to come up with a better policy when it comes to building new schools.

READ ALSO: Sooke School District continues to grow

Ron Rayner

Langford

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

Just Posted

Plastic Bag Association takes the City of Victoria to court once again

The B.C. Supreme Court initially favoured the City in June 2018

Condolences pour in for child who died battling cancer

Community mourns nine-year-old Hannah Day

A successful Buccaneer Days for Esquimalt

Pancake breakfast, parades and more

‘Burn out’ driver targets same front yard 5 times in Oak Bay

Bus hits deer, booze on Willows beach, among last week’s Oak Bay Police calls

Investigators continue to investigate death in Central Saanich

One person dead, two injured and one man in custody following Brentwood Bay incident

VIDEO: Ballet Victoria’s Alice in Wonderland: A dancer’s perspective

Dancers gear up for the show on May 17 and 18 at the Royal Theatre

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

Most Read