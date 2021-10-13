LETTER: Extended dog leash a hazard

LETTER SIG

We had a dangerous incident with a large dog on an extended leash a couple of days ago.

One leash extended about 15 feet, the dog came bounding up to us and wrapped the leash around the two of us, me using a walker. I was so frightened. I thought we were going to be pulled over.

Having no control over her dog, the owner blamed us for “being in the way!”

I am very unsteady on my feet. I believe the walker saved me from a fall. My friend had welts on the back of her legs from the leash.

As a dog owner, I think this type of leash should only be used in a field, not near a road or on a busy trail.

Lesley Griffiths

Sooke


