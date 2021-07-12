LETTER: Fairy Creek’s future a mystery

I must confess, I’m puzzled. Having re-read the Canada Day issue of the Sooke News Mirror three times, I’m still not sure as to what happens at Fairy Creek after two years.

Are the old-growth stands preserved forever or does it revert to “nudge, nudge, wink, wink” business as usual? Between the news stories on this issue, and at least one letter to the editor, I get the feeling that a “word salad” is being thrown our way. And I wouldn’t worry too much about those protesters lighting campfires – they probably have a greater sense of right and wrong than the idiots around here who don’t stamp out their cigarette butts.

Andy Neimers

Sooke