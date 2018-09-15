Letter: Farming continues in Royal Oak

Royal Oak golf course is next to a working farm

Re: Lana Popham’s comment on Royal Oak Golf Course, (Sept. 13)

In response to Lana Popham’s comment in the Saanich News regarding the Royal Oak Golf Course removal from the ALR.

Lana stated “do they want a working farm in the middle of Royal Oak, do they want a park, or do they want development?”

I would advise that there is already a “working farm” in Royal Oak in the 4600 block of Pipeline Road & has been for years.

This property is five properties south of the Royal Oak Golf Course and backs onto the Castleton subdivision and adjoins Normandy Road properties.

For at least the past 20 years this farm has had chickens, horses, pigs and currently has cattle. Some agriculture as well. I just wanted to set the record straight.

I also support leaving the golf course in the ALR. This property would be a wonderful addition to the Commonwealth Place.

David Broad

Saanich