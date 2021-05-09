LETTER: Finding a compromise on pickleball

There is nothing more annoying than listening to the thwack of pickleball being played, unless you are playing yourself. I think concentrating Oak Bay pickleball at Carnarvon Park is fine – no need to expand to Henderson where tennis courts remain in high demand.

A fair compromise might be enforce the 6 p.m. hard ball closure rule proposed but allow soft balls after that time, and have Oak Bay police enforce the regulation. There is no need to waste a lot of staff or council time on this.

David Collins

Oak Bay