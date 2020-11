This past Halloween was particularly distressful for me as fireworks were lobbed into my yard from a neighbouring yard.

The noise and antics of the people, children and an adult were difficult to understand. I wondered how the animals in the area as well as the birds in the nearby bird sanctuary coped with the noise. I’m sure is was frightful for them as well.

I hope the Town of Sidney will strongly protect us all from such activities in future.

Dolores Anthony

Sidney