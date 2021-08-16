Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Fish market a piece of Sidney’s character

I am writing to add support to Keith Norbury’s call to recognize and preserve the fish market on the wharf at the foot of Beacon Avenue.

The old-world feel of the working fish market on the dock is still cherished by those who seek out similar attractions while travelling in the Maritimes or Europe. The pier itself is worth saving and carrying out the necessary repairs to keep it functional, as it is the most significant heritage site in Sidney. It is what inspires the idea of Sidney “by the Sea.”

We now even have the Sidney Pier Hotel and Spa. I have not read in your paper if the group that is pushing Sidney council towards replacing the pier with the old piece of floating bridge is the same group that has been stuck with it for many years, since their last attempt to use it here when the breakwater was being planned.

There are docks built on pilings all over our coast, in towns that are smaller than Sidney, that are continually maintained and repaired. Perhaps it would be worthwhile calling those town councils for ideas on how they manage and fund public docks.

Geoff Homer

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: North Saanich’s rural lifestyle should be preserved

Just Posted

Retired holistic pediatrician Carl Ivey shares his passion for piano and the works of Beethoven at Spewhung/Turkey Head in Oak Bay on Wednesday evening, Aug. 11. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Oak Bay community tunes in to return of painted pianos

Another 10 COVID-19 flight exposures have been reported through the Victoria International Airport, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, bringing August’s total so far to 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Another 10 flight exposures reported through Victoria International Airport

Neither the BCHL nor PJHL have yet to decide whether COVID-19 vaccinations will be necessary to enter team’s arenas – such as South Surrey Arena, home of the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles – this coming hockey season. (File photo)
B.C. junior hockey leagues ‘weighing options’ about mandatory vaccinations for fans

Colwood has a number of parks already and is excited for the chance to develop a National Urban Park through a new Parks Canada program. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Colwood in the running for National Urban Park funding