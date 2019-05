During lunch time recently I was sitting in the window of a restaurant on Beacon Avenue admiring the wonderful planters full of spring flowers that Sidney creates.

Suddenly a respectable looking elderly lady tugged and tugged an entire pansy plant out.

I banged the window but she ignored me. Her high-priced car was parked outside and she drove away with her pansy plant. And here we are always blaming teenagers for vandalism.

What on earth made her do this, it is beyond me.

E. Yates

North Saanich