LETTER: Focus should be on saving lives, not pipelines

A big oil bailout doesn’t make economic sense: The price of oil right now is far too low for any new oil and gas development to make sense. A handout now will not save this industry, or protect workers. We need urgent investment in transitioning to a renewable energy economy.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, any further spending on Trans Mountain is a waste of our money. To finish construction, Trans Mountain needs another $10 billion taxpayer dollars. At a time when everyday Canadians are struggling to pay rent and buy groceries, and essential services like education and public transport are severely underfunded – our government should be allocating its resources to saving lives, not pipelines.

Let’s build the sustainable economy we all want. Ultimately, any stimulus package or government bailout to rebuild our economy in the wake of this crisis should not prop up an oil sector that is in decline. Instead, it should support a just and equitable plan that creates good, long-lasting jobs without hurting the environment or risking our future.

Sheelagh Flynn

Victoria