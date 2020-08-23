LETTER: Food trucks welcome at lagoon

I’d like to add my comments to M. Eastman’s letter regarding food trucks at Esquimalt Lagoon.

I totally disagree with the comments and feel congratulations are in order for Colwood council who are allowing the food trucks to serve up great food at the beach.

The food trucks are positioned far enough away from each other and it looks great with the large planters placed at each food truck spot.

We walk the beach very often, especially on the days that the food trucks are around, and we have not seen any large groups of people or people who are not distancing themselves. Everyone we have seen ordering their food has been very good at distancing and waiting for their turns to put their food order in.

And as for another letter to the Gazette about the road being closed at Esquimalt Lagoon, I think it’s caused more problems than it has fixed. Cars are parking half on the road and half off, and it’s dangerous having people on bikes where cars are trying to back up and drive away.

Regardless, we all love the beach and hope the entire road opens soon so that we either have an open road or a closed road. I think many people are upset about the survey results not being respected, and if you ask citizens for their input, please in the future respect the results or just don’t ask.

I’m more upset about people who think their pets are cute and special and refuse to put their dogs on a leash even though there are signs telling people to do so and to pick up after their pets, and it’s intimidating to have large dogs run up or jump up on you.

Let’s all follow the rules that are in place and respect the fact that not everyone knows or loves your pets. I have never seen a bylaw officer at the beach enforcing those rules.

Janet Baker

Colwood