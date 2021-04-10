LETTER: Fortunate to have called Sidney home for 25 years

As we prepare to take on our next adventure and likely our final chapter, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you; to a town and community that has been our home for more than 25 years.

When we moved our family to Sidney, we had no idea what we would find, having moved from major cities to this small seaside town. Sharing our home with one set of elders, we got busy making a life here. Little did we know that we would fall in love with this place and its people and that we would have some of our very best years here.

What we missed about city living was soon replaced with something rare; grocery staff who ask about your ill child, a floral shop that remembers exactly how you like them wrapped, a library that is warm and welcoming, a coffee shop with folks who take time to ask how you are, a hospital whose priority is kindness with care, and neighbours who have loved us like family.

They say it takes a village, and boy did we find the right one, all those years ago, when we decided to share a home and our hearts here. While we are excited to start this new adventure, we will miss this lovely little town. Our kids had the best time growing up here, my parents had much better deaths here, and we have loved our life here. Thank you for all the wonderful memories; we are grateful.

Linda and Tommy Hunter

Sidney