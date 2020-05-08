LETTER: Frontline workers deserve a medal

As soon as this COVID-19 emergency is over, I believe all the emergency responders, care givers, nurses, doctors, and all others who put their lives on the line to protect us, should be awarded a medal for their courage and sacrifice. It should be a special medal awarded by the Premier.

This is a historical event that should not be forgotten, and should be remembered for what it was: sheer bravery. I’m sure the establishment of financial income could be sought from the grateful public to cover this cost.

Paul Collins

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Monarchy is the answer

Just Posted

Flower sales bloom for Mother’s Day

Depending on the family tradition Mother’s Day celebrations could look a lot… Continue reading

Victoria, Saanich install automated pedestrian crossing signals

No-touch automated crosswalks mitigate spread of COVID-19, improve accessibilty

VIDEO: Langford siblings perform rap to cheer those stuck at home

Duo inspired by popular Netflix children’s show, Storybots

Sidney veteran revisits memories of the Second World War

VE-Day important as veteran remembers comrades who didn’t survive

Gas prices in Greater Victoria up nearly 10 cents since last week

Prices rising after pandemic price drop

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

POLL: Have you taken up a new hobby or project during the COVID-19 outbreak?

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes to… Continue reading

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

COVID-19: As First Nation grapples with woman’s death, Alert Bay looks to ease restrictions

By the numbers, Alert Bay’s lockdown has been effective.

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Most Read