Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Full overpass a better option than flyover for Keating Cross Road

I have been a resident of Central Saanich for eight years and lucky to have grown up on the Peninsula. Now, I have the pleasure of raising my family which includes two children, who both attend Keating Elementary School.

The Keating flyover construction is set to start soon and is the reason for my concern. I believe the flyover should be a full overpass, providing access from Keating Cross Road northbound and southbound to Highway 17. A full overpass would provide a safer route for the high volume of trucks accessing the Keating Industrial Park and ferries, large buses en route to Butchart Gardens, and emergency vehicles to access the highway quickly.

A full overpass would also help divert traffic away from Keating Elementary School where almost 500 children attend, and not use the awkward and steep intersection at East Saanich Road and Saanich Cross Road. The recent ‘safety improvements’ around Keating Elementary have actually made it harder for large trucks to pass each other with the new widened sidewalks.

A flyover is a short-sighted solution to our growing community. I strongly believe we need a full overpass at Keating Cross Road and Highway 17, even if it has the potential to devalue my home on Tamany Drive, a residential street that will likely lose access to Keating Cross Road. I believe the safety of our children is more important than the value of our home.

Michelle Philpott

Central Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Help needed with Salish names

Just Posted

Homes under construction in the Royal Bay development in Colwood. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
The demise of single-family starter homes: Residents driven out of Greater Victoria for decades

Westshore Skatepark Coalition member Jimmy Miller cuts the ribbon alongside West Shore mayors and councillors at the Thrifty Foods Skatepark grand opening at West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood May 13. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
World-class Thrifty Foods Skatepark opens on the West Shore

Erin Boggs is the fourth generation of the Robinson family to own and operate Robinson’s Outdoor Store since its founding in 1929. She and co-owner Matt King faced several challenges over the five-year transition, but in the first year of full ownership, the store is doing well. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Business booming after fourth generation’s first year running almost 100-year-old Victoria store

The 19-rider 2023 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team includes five West Shore RCMP officers, two from Saanich and one from the Canadian Military Police based in Esquimalt. The team that will ride the Island to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society this fall was announced May 12 at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Cops for Cancer Island team features 5 West Shore RCMP, 2 Saanich, 1 military member