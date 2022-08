It is a relief to see gas prices coming down – at least for now.

When the price at the pump soared almost worldwide the government, the oil companies and petroleum experts told us the high increase was due to the war in Ukraine, summer blend and a higher demand among motorists.

The war is still raging in Ukraine, it’s summer and there are no fewer vehicles on the road now than before the COVID pandemic. So why is the price of gas no longer as high?

William Jesse

Oak Bay