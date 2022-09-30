Queen Elizabeth. (The Royal Family)

Queen Elizabeth. (The Royal Family)

LETTER: Give monarchy a chance to seek redemption for past sins

Send your letters to vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

One would have to be hugely insensitive to not acknowledge Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary dedication to her public duties and the 70 years she performed them. She was a British monarch different to those who preceded her.

The changes she brought about have made the monarchy more in tune with and more popular with her subjects – especially where it counted most, the UK. That is where the monarchy is a daily feature of every-day life, and where the royal family’s presence and influence is ubiquitous. Not here in Canada though, nor in many other places where she was Queen and where Charles III is now King.

The British monarchy, in addition to providing us with a head of state, is the glue that keeps the bakers-dozen of former British colonies together as a Commonwealth for a while longer – even if bilateral and multilateral trade agreements have superseded most of the benefits the Commonwealth once provided.

While some are suggesting, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, that Canada should decide on a different head of state. I agree with Adam Olsen, our local MLA, who suggests: ‘If not the British monarchy, then what? Who would be the head of state?’

The response is not an easy one, even if you add up the past sins of our monarchial system and its costs. I fear more that Canada becomes something worse, than I do in being patient with what we have, and seeing if the monarchy continues to modernize and seek forgiveness for past sins. If that doesn’t happen, it will be easy to rid ourselves, divine right or not, of the monarchy – if not so easy to establish what works better.

Raymond Lindsay

Sidney

Opinion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Forget the pool and put that money into road repairs

Just Posted

Pacific FC players will be wearing their alternate kit tonight, featuring a design by Indigenous artist Maynard Johnny Jr. The match will follow a special Orange Shirt Day Ceremony, which starts at 6:45 p.m. at Starlight Stadium. (Lia Crowe photograph)
Pacific FC hosts Orange Shirt Day ceremony ahead of tonight’s match

Sasha Perron is a survivor of intergenerational trauma. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Next generation looks to take some of the burdens from residential school survivors

Artist John Prevost at his home in Saanich. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
From residential school to prison, John Prevost has come a long way in his healing journey

Motorists are being reminded winter tires are mandatory for most highway travel in the province as of Oct. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria motorists reminded winter tires mandatory on some highways starting Oct. 1

Pop-up banner image