LETTER: Global Fund making a difference

There is growing fear in the development community that after years of advocating full international funding for the Global Fund for Aids, TB and Malaria, the Trudeau Liberals are planning to abandon it. This is deeply concerning because Canada has long been at the bottom of spending of all developed nations on developmental aid.

The Global Fund is an extremely successful multinational effort combating the world’s greatest killers, and Canada’s past support was one admirable facet of an otherwise poor record. To fail at this year’s funding replenishment would cement the Trudeau Liberal’s legacy as that of the rich relative that always disappears when the cheque comes to the table.

Nathaniel Poole

Brentwood Bay