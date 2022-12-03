LETTER: Grateful for kindness of stranger after fall

At about 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, at the pedestrian crossing on the south-side corner of Bevan Avenue and Fifth Street in Sidney, I had a very bad fall while crossing the road.

I would like to thank the kind passers-by for their concern, and in particular, the very kind gentleman who stopped his truck on the side of the road and took the time to walk me home, about two blocks away. Unfortunately, I did not take the gentleman’s name, but I believe that he told me that he was a construction supervisor and that he lived in Saanich.

It was extremely thoughtful of this kind gentleman to be so concerned that I made it home safely, as I was bleeding at the time (and later found out that I had had a couple of fractures from the fall). He insisted on taking the time to come with me and take me safely right to the door of my home.

Thank you so much for your time and kindness. I am very grateful to you.

Aline Boxall Bretecher

Sidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Council must fully understand issues surrounding OCP

Just Posted

Volunteers (from left) Adrian D’Silva, Alex Wright, Veronica Carroll, Mike Lukoni, Tracey D’Silva. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation)
Volunteers decorate Jeneece Place in Victoria for 11th christmas in a row

The shop uses funds from resales and donations to fund community programs that support women and others. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Women in Need Resale non-profit opens new shop in Saanich, ‘it was a labour of love’

North Saanich’s Michael Kaeshammer will complete his current cross-Canada tour with two nights at SIdney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
North Saanich’s Michael Kaeshammer comes home with two shows after cross-country tour

Members of the Greater Victoria Green Team worked to clean an invasive plant from Patricia Bay Park. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)
Greater Victoria Green Team takes on invasive plants in Patricia Bay Park