A note of appreciation to Thomas, who found my wallet which was lost in the Oak Bay Village on Oct. 15 and turned in to Bosley’s Pet Store.

For a couple of days I felt like a non-person with no driver’s licence, no debit card, no credit card, no ID of any kind. It was such a relief to check with some local shops and eventually find that Bosley’s Pet Store had my wallet and kept it safe for me. Thank you Thomas, and thank you Bosley’s.

Linda Hogg

Oak Bay