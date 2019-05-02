LETTER: Happy to have helped senior after accident

I just read the article about the senior trapped under a scooter.
That was me that helped Diana. I just wanted to let her know I read it and I am so happy to hear she is home and healing.
You’re more than welcome.
Susan Ritchie
Victoria
