LETTER: Happy to have helped senior after accident

I just read the article about the senior trapped under a scooter.

READ ALSO: Good Samaritans rescue Sidney senior trapped under mobility scooter

That was me that helped Diana. I just wanted to let her know I read it and I am so happy to hear she is home and healing.

You’re more than welcome.

Susan Ritchie

Victoria

Previous story
Rickter Scale: A quitter’s curious collection of cures

Just Posted

Victoria charity desperate for new van to deliver free groceries

The Living Edge Community runs free farmers’ style markets six days per week

Construction on Victoria’s Bay Street Bridge set to begin

Five months of construction to start on May 13

Garden Sale will help fill Kitchen’s cupboards

Shelbourne Community Kitchen holding garden sale Saturday, May 4 at St. Aidan’s Church

Household expenses up in B.C. but living wage has gone down

Housing and child care two biggest costs in living wage calculation

Women in Canadian Armed Force get wardrobe update

Pony tails, flats and optional nylons now allowed

VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition-era fun

Victoria Event Centre’s speakeasy nights ‘the bee’s knees’ for 1920s’ lovers

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

North Island communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

‘We only have one exit,’ says Darren Blaney, chief of Homalco First Nation

Parents notified of whooping cough case at Duncan gymnastics club

Notice sent out to parents and guardians about pertussis at Duncan Dynamics Gymastics Club

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Most Read