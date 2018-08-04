LETTER: Hate won’t solve homeless issue

This is a response to the letter in the Aug. 3 Saanich News, Sick of hearing about homeless.

I am getting so fed up with hearing the anti-homeless and poor-bashing rhetoric both in the news and from people writing hateful opinion pieces in local newspapers. Really, the media gives camp activists what they want and never talks about the “against” side? Most news reports and opinion pieces about Camp Namegans bash camp residents and perpetuate negative stereotypes against poor or homeless people.

As a taxpayer, business owner and someone who owns and lives in a property near the camp, I fully support the use of Regina Park as a camp for homeless folks. Have the people criticizing and bashing the camp actually bothered to go there and meet the residents? I have gone there many times and all the people I have met there have been nothing but lovely.

Please stop assuming that all taxpayers have an issue with tent cities, or that residents of tent cities don’t pay taxes (that’s inaccurate). How about growing some compassion and educating yourself on the many factors that actually impact homelessness (such as lack of affordable housing, stagnating wages, inadequate disability compensation, etc.) instead of spreading hate?

Gaë​lle Nicolussi

Saanich

