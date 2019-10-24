LETTER: Health-care workers earn kudos

Kudos to the professionalism recently displayed by our community health-care workers dealing with an extremely agitated individual experiencing a drug-induced psychosis.

It’s a disgrace this has become a chronic issue for those dealing with an already stressful workload

trying to serve community health care needs, with no time to play games with chronic drug abusers walking in off the street demanding immediate attention for their self-induced emotional crisis.

A thank you to all frontline workers on this challenging issue.

Brad Harris

Sooke