LETTER: Helps hiding behind lawyers

Lisa Helps fails to recognize that legal counsel is to advise. Accountability for any decisions belongs to her as the city’s top executive.

It is cowardly to hide behind lawyers for choosing not to pursue stricter disciplinary action against former police chief Frank Elsner. Her denial in 2015 about the initial investigation and her effusive proclamation that Elsner “is the best thing that happened to this town and Esquimalt in a long time” underscores the findings of her shortcomings in the commissioner’s report.

Lisa Helps’ accusations of libel are nothing more than an attempt to deflect from her role in the mishandling of the situation and paint herself as the victim right before an election. Her response is shameful considering the protracted course of justice caused by her decision.

Anthony Danda

Victoria