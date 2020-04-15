LETTER: High density can be a benefit

In this age of physical distancing as a result of this virus, there seems to be the notion that the density of our cities and towns is a problem. Let me ask the followers of this notion a question.

Why did Hong Kong, Singapore and other cities with high population densities, have so few cases and recover so fast?

The answer lies in immediate unified multi-ministry responses and plain language from government officials. As soon as a few pneumonia cases were recorded in Wuhan, they set up temperature scanning at airports. They also initiated contact tracing to anyone who was in contact with positive cases and had mandatory quarantines for those folks. They only closed one school in all of Singapore, due to a cluster of cases in the immediate area around the school.

So far, the number of cases in these places has been really low and is considered in recovery. They had many imported cases, but no real community spread.

As municipalities in Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich recover and move forward with official community plan rewrites, it is important to remember that what will save us from this and future health crises will be good sanitation, great public health communication and strong local economies. All of which are easier to achieve in more densely built environments than what we have today.

Eric Diller

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rickter Scale: In search of the lost cure

Just Posted

VicPD service dog tracks down break and enter suspect

‘Johnny’ helps officers locate hiding suspect in Moss Steet break-in

Sooke set to begin overhaul of OCP

District to hire consultant to review document that hasn’t been updated in 12 years

Greater Victoria bride sees photos of herself online two years after camera was stolen

VicPD posts pictures from stolen camera in hopes of finding rightful owner

Saanich police arrest gardener with stolen supplies, plants

Suspect pushing cart full of supplies away from closed gardening store

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

POLL: Should BC Ferries be limited to essential traffic only?

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing fears of the virus being brought to… Continue reading

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Isolation challenge produces celebrity, musician photos for Island photographer and daughter

David Bowie, David Rose, Ellen included in photo recreations.

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart

Police found the man driving in Delta early Tuesday morning wearing a bathrobe and slippers

Most Read