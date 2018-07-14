LETTER: Homeless camp tramples on taxpayers’ rights

Regarding the homeless camp at Regina Park, what happened to the rights that the taxpaying citizens have? I am so fed up with hearing about the homeless rights and how they’re not understood, etc.

Get them out of there! Saanich has dropped the ball big time on this and I hope people remember this next election. Crissy Brett? Who is she? She definitely thinks she’s someone important and she’s nothing more than an arrogant mouthpiece, and the worst thing the media and police can do is give her all the publicity that she thrives on. Ignore her!

Most of these people have made their choices and it’s time they lived with those choices and took responsibility for themselves.

Bob Gracie

Saanich

Previous story
MLA REPORT: Speculation tax can carry unforeseen consequences

Just Posted

Fire at Christie’s Carriage House Pub on Fort Street

The fire was caused by rags in a dryer

Rock the Shores transforms West Shore Parks and Recreation

Saturday’s headliners include Social Distortion and The Sheepdogs

Victoria Police issue a public warning after a man was injured by a hidden syringe

Used syringes in discrete locations have caused injuries over the past year in Greater Victoria

Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals

Changes to the Marine Mammal Regulations make it illegal to feed seals

From chip bags to dirty jars, touring Greater Victoria’s recycling processing plant

Cascades Recovery in Rock Bay processes about 66,000 kilograms of materials per day

VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

5 things to do this weekend around Victoria

The sounds of summer Rock the Shores returns to the lower fields… Continue reading

MLA REPORT: Speculation tax can carry unforeseen consequences

By Andrew Weaver BC Green Party Leader There has been a lot… Continue reading

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies as fire, crash happen at same time on Vancouver Island highway

Young male motorcycle rider collides with one vehicle, then struck by another in Nanaimo

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Masterchef Canada winner opens catering company in B.C.

19-year-old Masterchef Canada winner Beccy Stables has moved to the Okanagan.

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

Most Read