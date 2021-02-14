LETTER: Hood Canal castoff not wanted in Sidney

I would like to see a proper wharf, similar in appearance to the existing structure, replacing the present Beacon Wharf – certainly not a floating catastrophe … a castoff from the Hood Canal.

The increasing turbulence of the Salish Sea will no doubt see to the folly of any permanent floating structure being placed in this picturesque location. The only pleasure from seeing this castoff as a replacement would be waving goodbye to it as it is swept back to its original homeland.

It was not allowed to be deposited in Sidney previously and so it was towed up to Cowichan Bay. It was such an eyesore there that it was eventually towed away to another location, where I was hoping it would be recognized as scrap and dealt with accordingly.

Chris Crane

Sidney