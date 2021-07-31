Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: ICBC low rates come at a price

Isn’t ICBC wonderful with its new low rates.

That is until you are the innocent party in an accident, as is a member of our family, when you will receive no compensation for pain and suffering. If you are not able to work, you will not be paid for the first seven days, after that, you must use up any sick pay from your employer, and any holiday pay. And if you have any other insurance coverage that pays for lost wages, that must be used before ICBC pays you anything, and you must provide all this information.

So let’s say you are driving to work and get rear-ended. You have paid for a holiday a few months ahead with your family, and you are off work for a month, but your family will be going on holiday without you, so you have used up your holiday time and holiday pay, you have also used up your sick days. And if you’re in an accident where there is some doubt as to who is at fault, ICBC is the sole judge.

Read the policy at icbc.com.

Peter Gill

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Save Sidney’s seafood market

Just Posted

Saanich police shut down the 4500 block of Chatterton Way due to a suspicious package. (Photo: Saanich police)
UPDATE: Chatterton Way in Saanich reopened after suspicious package caused closure

Head baker Brook Schaddelee, (from left), manager Michele Byrne and chocolatier Jack Schaddelee smile behind the counter at the Dutch Bakery and Diner. The establishment has operated for 65 years and the current operators still use the traditional European recipes of grandfather and founder Kees Schaddelee. (Courtesy of Dutch Bakery and Diner)
Best of the City: Third-generation owners keep Dutch Bakery recipes alive after 65 years in Victoria

St. John Ambulance therapy dog Fasken (centre) does his thing at a Victoria law office. Pre-pandemic, the four-legged volunteers visited facilities such as hospitals, care homes, schools, workplaces and more on a weekly basis. (Courtesy of St. John’s Ambulance B.C. & Yukon)
St. John Ambulance therapy dogs head back to work in B.C. Aug. 5

The Royal B.C. Museum’s IMAX theatre is set to reopen Sept. 3, having been closed since November 2020 due to COVID-19. (RBCM/Facebook)
IMAX Victoria set to reopen