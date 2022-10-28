Letter: If we don’t vote democracy erodes

Did you know the federal government’s Economist Research branch has a democracy index? And that Canada has dropped from the fifth highest-ranked democracy to the 10th in the last few years? Taiwan has a higher score than Canada for 2021. What? The ranking for the U.S. has been going down annually since 2015. For 2021, Uruguay and Costa Rica had higher scores.

Did you know that in B.C. the percentage of eligible voters who are registered to vote has decreased significantly in the last 20? As well as the percentage of registered voters who bother to vote. It fits together if you don’t know. If we don’t vote and don’t take an interest in our nation’s government, our democracy erodes.

Elections B.C. estimates that for the 1991 provincial election, 70.56 per cent of those who were eligible to vote were registered to vote. Of those registered, 77.66 per cent actually voted.

Moving to 2017, the estimate is that across the province, only 57.73 per cent of those eligible to vote were registered to vote. (The estimate for the 2020 election is not available at the site I looked at.) In 2017, the percentage of registered voters who actually voted was 61.18 per cent. In 2020, the percentage of registered voters who actually voted was a miserable 53.86 per cent. Miserable because I suspect there were almost as many adults who were not even registered to vote.

Personally, I think the violence on our streets and the drug crisis are related to the loss of community and interest in community which is reflected in the low voter turnout. Can we do better?

Heather Phillips

Sooke

ALSO READ: Boosting 2022 local election turnout in B.C. unlikely



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor