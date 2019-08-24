LETTER: Illegal dumping a serious problem in Metchosin

Re: Soil recycling proponent weighs options for 50-hectare Metchosin parcel. This article is an interesting take on the soil recycling proposal for Metchosin.

Brian Baker has made no effort to speak to Metchosin residents and has instead sent representatives to address concerns at council meetings.

ALSO READ: Metchosin residents fear mountain-side landfill poses water contamination risks

At these meetings, Metchosin Mayor John Ranns does not appear to hear or even listen to his constituents. Instead, motions are getting tweaked in order that the proposal goes back for more study.

Why is Ranns prepared to ignore the Official Community Plan and bylaws in order for Baker to have an industrial dump site (a.k.a. soil recycling site) on Uplands zoned land?

ALSO READ: North Saanich residents reaching boiling point over illegal dumping

If I’m not mistaken there are rules and regulations at the CRD, provincial and federal levels, and any negotiations between the mayor and the proponent would be dependent on satisfying all other related government departments first.

While the pause button has been pressed on the proposal, has the District of Metchosin made any plans to take action on reports of unregulated and unmonitored dumping occurring on this site for the last two years?

Avril Yoachim

Metchosin

LETTER: Canada must be proactive to reduce emissions

