Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Independent review needed for expedited projects in Langford

I’m writing in regards to this Danbrook One apartment debacle where Langford council, whose responsibility is vetting that these projects are in order before giving approval, and the principal contractor DB Services both deny any responsibility. I can only conclude it must be an act of God, though I didn’t realize God is into cutting and pasting to expedite construction projects.

Culpability aside, this problem has and will cost the taxpayers of Langford a lot of money. Aside from paying for hotel costs for evicted residents, there are council’s legal fees and then likely a portion of the repair costs if found to have any responsibility in this debacle.

This disaster does not come as a surprise to many of us living in Langford, especially taking into account that Langford council’s dash for contractor cash is a No. 1 priority where existing residents are sacrificed for any projects that may come along.

My real questions are that in light of this, will council put all currently approved projects for this contractor on hold while they “independently” verify that they are being done correctly. And will council do an independent review of other expedited approved projects to ensure they are/were done correctly?

Since Langford council is denying they have any responsibility in this problem, even though the provincial government is saying otherwise, I have no confidence we could trust an internal review to identify potential issues or shortcomings.

Enough is enough, it appears just about every other project in Langford is an expedited project and therefore prone to mistakes. It is time to put some trust back into the process for the existing residents of Langford.

Chris Peterson

Langford

Previous story
LETTERS: Misinformation being spread on North Saanich OCP process

Just Posted

Sixty athletes selected as 2021 Save-On-Foods Fueling Sport ambassadors. (Black Press Media graphic)
Greater Victoria-based athletes named to Save-On-Foods fueling sport initiative

Participants can tune in to what it was like to work in a field hospital during the First World War. (Courtesy of Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse NHS)
Fort Rodd Hill summer programs bring the past to light

Victoria Literacy Connection is asking Greater Victorians to read for a cause this August and gather pledges from friends and family for every 100 pages read. Donations will support free literacy programs for children, youth and adults in the region. (Black Press Media file photo)
Reading fundraiser challenges Greater Victorians to pick up a book

George Robinson waves as concrete trucks go by during a parade held in his honour – family, friends, and former colleagues gathered to show their love and appreciation for him. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
VIDEO: Saanich truck parade celebrates 91-year-old’s 45-year career at Butler Concrete