LETTER: Injured squirrels are invasive

Regarding the story on the 10 baby squirrels in care at West Shore rehab after falling from a tree during a windstorm: The squirrels are eastern grey, an invasive species.

“The eastern grey squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) may be cute and fuzzy to onlookers, especially in the popular tourist areas of Stanley Park in Vancouver, but it is an invasive mammal in British Columbia that is ranked by the Invasive Species Specialist Group as one of the Top 100 Invasive Species in the world.”

Perhaps the BCSPCA will keep all 10 of the squirrels incarcerated. And pity that the BCSPCA website does not include the information about the true nature of the squirrels.

Clay Atcheson

Saanich

