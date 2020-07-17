(Black Press Media File)

LETTER: Is Oak Bay to good to house the homeless?

Re: CRD explores option to use Oak Bay Lodge for people who are homeless. After reading the article about the possible use of Oak Bay Lodge for low-barrier housing, I’m not sure why Burnside Gorge is accepting more than its share of this vulnerable population but why should Oak Bay be entitled to not take any?

How is that fair? Does Oak Bay consider itself in a different class than other communities?

I’m sure that there are many factors which have to be considered when determining what to do with the Oak Bay Lodge site but quite frankly, reading this article, I get the impression that Oak Bay is too good to consider housing those eligible for low barrier housing.

How elitist.

Maybe other communities should start taking on some responsibility. This is a CRD issue and yet just one community has been carrying the bulk of the weight.

I’m not usually one to write complaints but I’m frustrated by the fact that my community has so many hotels that have been “temporarily” converted yet we see very little being done in certain other neighbourhoods. We have schools, daycares, families and seniors in our area as well.

Kathryn Blazecka

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Greater Victoria needs a new government model
Next story
MLA COLUMN: $9B tourism sector not getting the support it needs

Just Posted

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

Fairfield cannabis store gains footing after opening mid-pandemic

Victoria shop modeled after standard retail stores, displays

Victoria mayor responds to Oak Bay Council with letter about bike way

Oak Bay council offered visit by Victoria planners regarding Richardson bike way

Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Police report nearly 115 excessive speeding incidents in 2020 so far

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Most Read