LETTER: It’s not radical to expect justice

It is hard to look at incidents involving police and not conclude there are two systems of justice, one system for civilians and another for police.

We must pause and re-examine how we allow communities to keep themselves safe. It is important for police to be part of the conversation, but they should not be allowed to control the discussion, whilst keeping the bar low.

Can any movement toward police accountability be an an outlier or a new pattern on its way? My answer is no. Because the movement expected is the bare minimum of what police officers are sworn to uphold: the law – and in doing so, they must reform.

To be certain, real reforms do not diminish the quality of policing. Real police reforms assure that those who choose law enforcement as a career may feel good about their choice.

We must keep our minds focused. Do not allow police to detract or dismiss with stats, or police unions to place demands, using a variety of methods to effect outcomes. We must not allow criminals to hide behind uniforms. When we call out for help, we must be assured that the help we ask for is safer than what we are seeking help from.

William Perry

Victoria