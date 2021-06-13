LETTER: It’s time to lower the voting age

I plop keyboard in laptop to second the opinion of Kahlan Arnold of Saanich in favour of extending the franchise to vote to those aged 16 and 17 years. It is about time.

We like to extend rights to disadvantaged populations, and this seems like a very straightforward and fair change to make. Considering all the arguments I’ve endured in my 60-plus years around the immateriality of voting, why not let the young join in the fun, especially if the franchise is immaterial?

Most parties already foster youth wings; this merely adds some meaning and consequence to that participation. I think allowing youth the vote at age 16 is a fine way to help grow involved and informed adult citizenry.

Dave Rees

Victoria