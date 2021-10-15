Email editor@mi-reporter.com

LETTER: It’s time to reduce our excess civic governance

The elected Ontario government reduced Toronto city council to 25 councillors and one mayor back in 2018. This was challenged in the Supreme Court of Canada, and the decision was that it was OK for the elected provincial government to make this decision.

In Greater Victoria, we have 13 mayors and dozens of councillors, all governing a population that is only a small percentage of Toronto’s. Why?

When is the provincial government going to correct this issue? There is too much collective overhead with the mayors, councillors and support staff for taxpayers to fund. We don’t need this enormous excess added to our tax burden.

It is well past time for the province to correct this situation. Taxpayers in Greater Victoria demand it.

Henry Fox

Victoria

