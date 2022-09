Congratulations to the volunteers, musicians and generous sponsors and donors who put on a terrific show in Irving Park on Aug. 28 as Victoria’s first suburb celebrated James Bay Day.

Long after the booths were taken down, the volunteers were still sorting the recyclables. The music and food were terrific and whoever ordered the weather deserves full marks. It was a wonderful day offered at no cost, and with bananas as a bonus at the end. Thank you.

Anne Moon

Victoria