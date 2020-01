Takaya the male wolf on Chatam Island. He has now been relocated to the wild west of Vancouver Island after he was captured by conservation officers in James Bay on Sunday. (Ian Cesarec Photo)

Just a note that reporting on this wolf would’ve been a good opportunity to dispel myths about wolves.

Wolves do not prey on people and are by their nature shy. This is one thing that differentiates the wolf from the dog.

A human can walk right up to a wolf kill and the wolves will back away. Takaya once followed a family who went to Discovery Island despite restrictions because they had a dog.

He wasn’t stalking the family.

Valerie Rolfe

Oak Bay