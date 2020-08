In these peculiar days of distance, with masks and heightened social courtesy in an already courteous town, each day as I walk the lovely Ogden Point Breakwater, dutifully following the posted ‘stay-plague-free’ advice, I am at a loss to understand the mindsets of those who jog past everything and everyone, mask-less of course, as they steam on through us all, leaving their panting shrouds of mist and droplets floating in the fresh ocean air. Why?

John Fry

Victoria